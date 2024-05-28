Shooting of Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen’s ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ wrapped up

The shooting of director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai has been completed. The film stars Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles and features music by AR Rahman.

The makers took so social media to share images from the last day at the sets.

Kadhalikka Neramillai also stars Yogi Babu, Lal, Vinay Rai, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Mano, TJ Banu, John Kokken and Vinothini. Produced by M Shenbaga Moorthy and R Arjun Durai’s Red Giant Movies, the film will have cinematography by Gavemic Ary and editing by Lawrence Kishore.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi, last seen in Siren, will next be seen in Genie, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi; Brother, directed by M Rajesh and co-starring Priyanka Mohan; and Thani Oruvan 2, directed by Mohan Raja and co-starring Nayanthara.

Menen was recently seen in the Telugu web series Kumari Srimathi and the Malayalam series Masterpeace. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Dear Exes which also stars Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar, and Deepak Parambol.

