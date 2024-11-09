Shoot of Mammootty and Vinayakan’s film wrapped up

The shooting of Mammootty and Vinayakan’s upcoming film, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, has been wrapped up. The director is known for scripting the story for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup.

Mammootty’s home banner Mammootty Kampany, the production house behind the untitled project, took to social media to announce the latest update. The film marks the production banner’s seventh film.

The film is penned by Jishnu Sreekumar while the rest of the technical team consists of cinematographer Faisal Ali and editor Praveen Prabhakar. More details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Mammootty is awaiting the release of Bazooka, directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The veteran actor also has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, in which he plays a private detective. On the other hand, Vinayakan was seen recently Thekku Vadakku alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu.

