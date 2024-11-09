 />
Shoot of Mammootty and Vinayakan’s film wrapped up

Directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, the film is bankrolled by Mammootty’s home banner Mammootty Kampany

Published - November 09, 2024 05:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayakan and Mammootty

Vinayakan and Mammootty | Photo Credit: @mammoottykampany/Instagram

The shooting of Mammootty and Vinayakan’s upcoming film, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, has been wrapped up. The director is known for scripting the story for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup.

‘Bazooka’ teaser: Mammootty-starrer promises a stylish actioner

Mammootty’s home banner Mammootty Kampany, the production house behind the untitled project, took to social media to announce the latest update. The film marks the production banner’s seventh film.

The film is penned by Jishnu Sreekumar while the rest of the technical team consists of cinematographer Faisal Ali and editor Praveen Prabhakar. More details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Mammootty-Gautham Menon film titled ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ purse’; first look out

Mammootty is awaiting the release of Bazooka, directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The veteran actor also has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, in which he plays a private detective. On the other hand, Vinayakan was seen recently Thekku Vadakku alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

