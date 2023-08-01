ADVERTISEMENT

Shoot of Aishwarya Rajesh, G V Prakash-starrer ‘Dear’ wrapped up

August 01, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

‘Dear’, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and G V Prakash, is directed by Anand Ravichandran of ‘Sethum Aayiram Pon’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the sets of ‘Dear’ | Photo Credit: aishwaryarajesh/Instagram

The shooting of Dear, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and G V Prakash, has been wrapped up. The film is directed by Anand Ravichandran of Sethum Aayiram Ponfame.

ALSO READ
‘Farhana’ movie review: Aishwarya Rajesh pillars this intriguing drama on empowerment and freedom of choice

“The final clapper has fallen, but the memories will last forever. A massive thank you to the fantastic team that made it all possible. We can’t wait to share this fun entertainer with the world,” the makers wrote on social media.

Vijay Sethupathi had released the first-look poster of Dearin May. The film also stars Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam and Nandini. Jagadish Sundaramoorthy has handled the cinematography while G V Prakash has composed the music. Varun Thiripureni, Abhishek Ram Shetty and Pruthviraj of Nutmeg Productions are producing the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US