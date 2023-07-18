ADVERTISEMENT

Shoot begins of Biju Menon’s next film with Vishnu Mohan

July 18, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Apart from Biju Menon, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Anu Mohan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Siddique and Renji Panicker

The Hindu Bureau

Biju Menon | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The shooting of Biju Menon’s next has begun. The actor will be seen in Vishnu Mohan’s film. Vishnu had previously made the hit thriller Meppadiyan starring Unni Mukundan and Anju Kurian.

Touted to be a love story, the film is also written by Vishnu. The film has Nikhila Vimal, Anu Mohan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Siddique and Renji Panicker in key roles. Produced by Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed under Plan J Studios banner in association with Vishnu, the film’s music is set to be composed by Ashwin Aryan. Shameer is the cinematographer.

Biju Menon was last seen in the legal thriller Garudan, which also starred Suresh Gopi. The seasoned actor is working on Jis Joy’s upcoming movie, which has Asif Ali in an important role and Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan of Maradona fame.

