Shoojit Sircar’s next big film set for 2024 theatrical release

Following the resounding success of 2021’s Sardar Udham, acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is poised to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming cinematic venture slated for a 2024 theatrical release.

With a career marked by critically acclaimed hits such as Vicky Donor, Madras Café, Piku, October, and Gulabo Sitabo, Sircar has captivated audiences globally and earned five National awards in the process.

Under his banner Rising Sun Films, Sircar’s latest creation, shot primarily in the United States, has recently wrapped up filming. In an interview, Sircar reaffirmed his commitment to transcending geographical boundaries, stating, “I intend to reach out to audiences all over the world through all my films. My next is also made with the same intent. It will take you into an ordinary man’s life and his extraordinary journey and make you smile with him.”