Shoojit Sircar’s film with Abhishek Bachchan titled ‘I Want To Talk’

Published - October 23, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want To Talk’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, is set to hit the theatres on November 22, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the teaser of ‘I Want To Talk’. | Photo Credit: Risingsunrsf/YouTube

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film with Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is titled I Want To Talk.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the Hindi film is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 22. It was previously scheduled for a November 15 release.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in the 2023 film Ghoomer, shared the title announcement teaser on his official X page.

"We all know that one person who lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!" he captioned the post.

ALSO READ:‘Be Happy’ first look: Abhishek Bachchan, Remo D’Souza’s dance drama to premiere on Prime Video

Sircar's last directorial was the multiple National Award-winning movie Sardar Udham (2021), starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of the Indian revolutionary. Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in films such as Housefull 5 and Be Happy.

