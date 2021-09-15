Movies

Shoojit Sircar production ‘Deep6’ sets premiere at 26th Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s production “Deep6”, featuring actors Tillotama Shome and Chandan Roy Sanyal, will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The film will be screened under the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section, which presents widespread themes and styles and comprises new and exceptional films by Asian cine-artistes, a release from the makers read.

Directed by Madhuja Mukherjee, the film is produced by Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Pvt Ltd, Avik Mukhopadhayay and Editfx Studios.

“Deep6” is set in 2011 Kolkata and also stars Sumeet Thakur, Maya Ghosh, Sumanta Mukherjee and Soumitra Chatterjee, who makes a posthumous appearance in the movie.

The iconic Bengali star, who died in November last year, will be seen in an “emblematic scene – making it one of his last and beguiling performances”, the makers said.

Sircar said he is honoured to have “Deep6” premiere globally at the festival.

“I have known Madhuja for many years and it’s been a privilege to work with her and my close personal friend Avik Mukhopadhyay on this unique film.

“Ronnie and I are always looking to present evolved and out of the box content, and it was a great experience teaming up with people who share the same vision for ‘Deep6,’” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Mukherjee described the film as a “battleground of love, death, despair and desire.”

“It’s an extraordinary story of an ordinary woman Mitul – played with great dynamism by Tillotama Shome – who strives to change things which appear fossilised. Amongst the many Kolkata chronicles, this is my story, told from a woman’s point of view.”

“At one level, it is a straightforward narrative about us – women – who shared a political dream and endured the intellectual big brothers; at another level, it progressively became an account about collective wants, dilemmas, oversights, vulnerabilities and the city neighbourhoods,” the director said.

BIFF is scheduled to take place from October 6 to 15.

Filmmaker Aparna Sen’s feature “The Rapist”, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania, is another Indian movie, set to premiereat the festivalin ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section.

The movie, which is nominated for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the film gala, chronicles the journey of three protagonists and how their lives get entwined because of one horrific incident.

Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is also nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award for his latest feature “No Land′s Man” starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The drama, which deals with discrimination and hate crimes based on race, religion, and nationality, has music by AR Rahman.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Sex Education’ Season 3, ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ and more

‘Unheard’ perspectives of India’s freedom struggle

Maruti Swift crosses 25 lakh sales milestone

How make-up artist Pattanam Rasheed transformed Arvind Swami into MGR

Jayasurya’s 100th film ‘Sunny’ to be released on Amazon Prime Video, on Sept 23

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Producers Guild of America as member

TV adaptation of Dan Brown’s ‘The Lost Symbol’ to premiere on Voot Select

Naga Chaitanya: More often we become heroes, rather than actors

Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali to star in Netflix movie ‘Leave the World Behind’

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘BellBottom,’ ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and more

From ‘Rocky’ to ‘Rambo,’ Sylvester Stallone’s movie memorabilia headed for auction

Suriya’s production ‘Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum’ to release Sep 24 on Amazon Prime

Tollywood drugs case: Actor Mumaith Khan appears before ED for questioning

Christopher Nolan sets next film with Universal, departs Warner Bros.

Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney on ‘American Rust’ and why small town stories resonate with audiences globally

Kangana Ranaut to lead period drama ‘The Incarnation - Sita’

‘Hawkeye’ trailer: Christmas carnage with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

‘Crime Stories: India Detectives’ to stream on Netflix from September 22

‘Free Guy’ movie review: Ready Player Ryan Reynolds

Keegan-Michael Key joins Timothee Chalamet in Willy Wonka musical
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 5:22:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/shoojit-sircar-production-deep6-sets-premiere-at-26th-busan-international-film-festival/article36473738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY