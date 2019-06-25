Shivathmika holds forth on ‘Dorasani’

It didn’t come as a surprise when Shivathmika Rajashekar’s debut film Dorasani was announced. Jeevitha and Rajashekar’s daughters have dropped hints more than once at public functions that a film career would happen sooner or later. Also the parents would send them to dance classes after school and the grooming happened even while they focused on their academics. Shivathmika, the younger daughter, shares they spent more time in film studios than in school seeing their parents act and produce films. Having been involved with the making of Kalki, the siblings are taking charge of post production now.

As Dorasani is gearing up for release, we ask her if the audition was any different for her. She says, just like other aspiring actors, she went through her share of anxiety. She recalls, “I finished my XII std exams and went through the audition process when I was not very sure of myself. My sister Shivani, who’s slim, was considered more of a heroine material. I was conscious of how I looked; I knew my body type is chubby genetically and I also love eating. I would tell my mother that I might not make it. She would allay my fears and tell me that talent is the only thing that matters and the industry is changing and won’t be the same. She gave me her own example and that of her colleagues to show that the prerequisite to bag a film is not essentially altering your body size. I took time to come out those insecurities,” adds Shivathmika, “While I was waiting for a confirmation from the producer, date for applying for college admission was running out. I didn’t want to be in a situation where if I’m not selected for the role I’d be missing out on college too. Finally, one day Madhura Sreedhar called and said I’m doing the role.”

On why a film like Dorasani was important for her debut, Shivathmika says, “I wanted to do the film because it is so good, the girl has a very important role in it. It is unfortunate that now only star heroines like Samantha are getting to do something meaty after working for so long. Then also I have a different example of Sai Pallavi getting good roles right from the beginning, which showed that the industry is truly changing. If I do something regular I might be type cast, so I wanted a role where the heroine gets at least 50 to 60% footage and the story revolves around her.” She gives 100% credit to director Mahendra and producer Madhura Sreedhar. The former after narrating the story said for some reason he saw ‘dorasani’ in her.

On Devaki

Shivathmika throws light on Devaki, the dorasani of the film, and says she isn’t exactly arrogant but sports a proud demeanour. She spends most of her time in her own chamber in the ghadi except stepping out to go to meet her brother in Hyderabad. She shares that the director wanted her to maintain a balance: Dorasani had to be rich, look statuesque yet be down to earth. She is considered the most beautiful in town, like Rapunzul she had the best hair. She even wore the best costumes and jewellery. Her presence is considered good omen at auspicious events in the neighbourhood. Everything is smooth until Raju (debutant Anand Deverakonda) comes into her life and she realises what she’s been missing in life.

Is Shivathmika anxious about her parents’ feedback of the film? Her mother had seen the film but her father wants to watch it in the theatre and she is excited and tense about his feedback. They were never present on the location.Her mother gave her company for a few days and was always in the caravan taking care of her, and her father just attended the puja and the first day of shoot. She says her father felt proud of her when she got her first cheque. What next? “I miss being dorasani. I miss my costume, though I was bored wearing it during the shoot,” she laughs.