Shiva’s next is ‘Sumo’ starring an actual sumo wrestler

Actor is also penning the script and screenplay for his next after ‘Tamizh Padam 2’

We haven’t seen much of Shiva since last July’s Tamizh Padam 2. We now know why!

The actor was spending his time penning the script and screenplay for his next movie. Of course, with Shiva expect nothing than a comedy film. The actor confirms the news. “Yes, I had been working on a script for my movie for the last eight months,” says Shiva, who reveals that the shoot for the film is nearing completion as well.

Produced by Isari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner, the film titled Sumo stars Priya Anand, VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. Shiva says that the film also stars a Japanese sumo wrestler, Yoshinori Tashiro. Says VTV Ganesh, who is also co-producing the film, “It is a big budget project and the story unfolds in both India and Japan.” The film is directed by one-time S Shankar’s assistant, S P Hosimin. Cinematography is by Rajiv Menonwhile Nivas K Prasanna scores the music.

Meanwhile, Shiva adds that he is looking to write for all his future films. “It is something I want to do because I’ve always wanted to be a director. I hope it happens soon.”

