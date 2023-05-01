ADVERTISEMENT

Shivarajkumar’s daughter Niveditha turns producer, launches debut venture

May 01, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Niveditha, daughter of Shivarajkumar, has launched her production house called Shri Mutthu Cine Services.

The Hindu Bureau

Niveditha Shivarajkumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, has launched a production house. Called Shri Mutthu Cine Services, the banner’s debut production will be directed by first-time filmmaker Vamshi.

Vamshi, who assisted Radhakrishna Reddy’s Kannada comedy thriller Mayabzaar 2016, will also play the lead in the film. Charan Raj has been roped in as the music composer while Abhilash Kalathi ( Baana Daariyalli fame) will wield the camera. Raghunath Niduvalli has been picked as the dialogue writer.

The launch poster of the film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is the fourth production house from the Rajkumar family. The thespian’s wife Paravathamma Rajkumar, a stalwart producer, was at the forefront of the iconic banner Poornima Enterprises. Recently, Geetha, wife of Shivarajkumar, turned producer with the banner Geetha Pictures. A Harsha’s period drama Vedha, starring Shivarajkumar, was the maiden project of the banner. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is at the helm of PRK Productions, the brain child of actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

