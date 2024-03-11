Shivarajkumar’s ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ gets a release date

March 11, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

The Kannada film, a prequel to the 2017 blockbuster ‘Mufti’, is directed by Narthan

Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal has got a release date. The Kannada film, a prequel to the 2017 blockbuster Mufti, is directed by Narthan. Bhairathi Ranagal is set to release on August 15. ALSO READ ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’: Shivarajkumar’s next with Narthan goes on floors

The film will lock horns with the much-anticipated pan-Indian film Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar. Bhairathi Ranagal will also face competition from Singham Again, the Rohit Shetty film starring Ajay Devgn.

Bhairathi Ranagal has Rukmini Vasanth, Rahul Bose, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Chaya SIngh in prominent roles. The film is produced by Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner Geetha Pictures. Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the film while Naveen Kumar has handled the cinematography.

ALSO READ:‘Ranganayaka’ movie review: Jaggesh-Guruprasad combo fails to create magic

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivarajkumar’s latest release in Karataka Damanaka, directed by Yogaraj Bhat. The film also starred Prabhu Deva. Shivarajkumar is currently shooting for composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut 45, also featuring Upendra and Raj B Shetty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.