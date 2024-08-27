GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivarajkumar-starrer ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ gets a release date

Shivarajkumar’s ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, directed by Narthan, is a prequel to Mufti with Rukmini Vasanth in a key role

Published - August 27, 2024 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ is a sequel to the 2017 Kannada action thriller ‘Mufti’.

‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ is a sequel to the 2017 Kannada action thriller ‘Mufti’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal has got a release date. Directed by Narthan, the Kannada film stars Rukmini Vasanth in a prominent role. The film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Shivarajkumar in a lawyer’s attire in new poster of ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’

The film is produced by politician and Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner Geetha Pictures. Bhairathi Ranagal is a prequel to Mufti, the 2017 Kannada action thriller starring Srii Murali. It featured Shivarajkumar in a prominent character called Bhairathi Ranagal.

Mufti was remade in Tamil as Pathu Thala. The film starred Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik and was directed by Obeli N Krishna. Bhairathi Ranagal also features in Rahul Bose and Shabeer Kallarakkal. Ravi Basrur is the movie’s music director.

ALSO READ:Rahul Bose joins the cast of Shivarajkumar’s ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is working on a host of projects. He will be seen in Arjun Janya’s 45, Rohith Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, Hemanth Rao’s Bhairavana Kone Paata, an untitled film with Karthik Adwait and more.

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

