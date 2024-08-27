Shivarajkumar-starrer ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ gets a release date

Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal has got a release date. Directed by Narthan, the Kannada film stars Rukmini Vasanth in a prominent role. The film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film is produced by politician and Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner Geetha Pictures. Bhairathi Ranagal is a prequel to Mufti, the 2017 Kannada action thriller starring Srii Murali. It featured Shivarajkumar in a prominent character called Bhairathi Ranagal.

Mufti was remade in Tamil as Pathu Thala. The film starred Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik and was directed by Obeli N Krishna. Bhairathi Ranagal also features in Rahul Bose and Shabeer Kallarakkal. Ravi Basrur is the movie’s music director.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is working on a host of projects. He will be seen in Arjun Janya’s 45, Rohith Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, Hemanth Rao’s Bhairavana Kone Paata, an untitled film with Karthik Adwait and more.