Veteran actor Shivarajkumar has hinted at suffering from a major illness. Responding to a question during a YouTube interview, the Kannada superstar has said that he has been taking treatment for his health issue.

The actor has not mentioned the exact details about his illness. “At the end of the day, I am a human being. I have got a health problem and I am currently undergoing treatment for it. I finished have couple of sessions and a couple more are pending. After that, I will undergo a surgery, either in India or the US,” he said in the interview.

He added that he hasn’t openly spoken about the issue to avoid panic among his fans. Shivarajkumar assured that he will be back to his normal self one month after the surgery. “I will be back to my film-related activities a month after the surgery,” he said.

Currently, Shivarajkumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhairathi Ranagal. The highly-anticipated Kannada movie is a prequel to the 2018 hit Mufti. The film is set to hit the screens on November 15, 2024.

