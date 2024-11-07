ADVERTISEMENT

Shivarajkumar opens up on his health: I am underdoing treatment

Updated - November 07, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, has said that he is set to undergo a surgery for his illness

The Hindu Bureau

Shivarajkumar in the upcoming film ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’.

Veteran actor Shivarajkumar has hinted at suffering from a major illness. Responding to a question during a YouTube interview, the Kannada superstar has said that he has been taking treatment for his health issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

The actor has not mentioned the exact details about his illness. “At the end of the day, I am a human being. I have got a health problem and I am currently undergoing treatment for it. I finished have couple of sessions and a couple more are pending. After that, I will undergo a surgery, either in India or the US,” he said in the interview.

He added that he hasn’t openly spoken about the issue to avoid panic among his fans. Shivarajkumar assured that he will be back to his normal self one month after the surgery. “I will be back to my film-related activities a month after the surgery,” he said.

ALSO READ:Shivarajkumar on ‘Ghost’, de-ageing, and doing an off-beat action drama

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Currently, Shivarajkumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhairathi Ranagal. The highly-anticipated Kannada movie is a prequel to the 2018 hit Mufti. The film is set to hit the screens on November 15, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kannada cinema

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US