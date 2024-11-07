 />
Shivarajkumar opens up on his health: I am underdoing treatment

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, has said that he is set to undergo a surgery for his illness

Published - November 07, 2024 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran actor Shivarajkumar has hinted at suffering from a major illness. Responding to a question during a YouTube interview, the Kannada superstar has said that he has been taking treatment for his health issue.

Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

The actor has not mentioned the exact details about his illness. “At the end of the day, I am a human being. I have got a health problem and I am currently undergoing treatment for it. I finished have couple of sessions and a couple more are pending. After that, I will undergo a surgery, either in India or the US,” he said in the interview.

He added that he hasn’t openly spoken about the issue to avoid panic among his fans. Shivarajkumar assured that he will be back to his normal self one month after the surgery. “I will be back to my film-related activities a month after the surgery,” he said.

ALSO READ:Shivarajkumar on ‘Ghost’, de-ageing, and doing an off-beat action drama

Currently, Shivarajkumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhairathi Ranagal. The highly-anticipated Kannada movie is a prequel to the 2018 hit Mufti. The film is set to hit the screens on November 15, 2024.

