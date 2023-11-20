Shivarajkumar joins the cast of Daali Dhananjaya and Ramya’s ‘Uttarakaanda’

November 20, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Actor Shivarajkumar has joined the cast of Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda starring Daali Dhananjaya and Ramya. While the speculations of the star joining the film had been making the rounds for a while, the makers officially confirmed it by sharing a photo of him with the film’s team via social media.

Set in North Karnataka, the film is said to be a gangster drama and will feature Shivarajkumar in an important role. More cast announcements are expected from the makers of Uttarakaanda.

Made under the KRG Studios banner, the film is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. It marks the second collaboration between Rohit, Dhananjay, and KRG Studios after Ratnan Prapancha.

Uttarakaanda, which will also mark Ramya’s comeback after a hiatus, will have music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy.

