Shivarajkumar interview: On ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, working nonstop and battling tough times

Shivarajkumar has exuded zealous energy while promoting his upcoming film, Bhairathi Ranagal. The veteran has acknowledged undergoing treatment for his illness, declining to discuss it in detail at the moment. However, by keeping a constant smile and relentlessly offering interviews, the actor has ensured there is no panic among his fans.

The Kannada star has pinned high hopes on the film, a prequel to the 2018 blockbuster Mufti, which starred Srii Murali in the lead. Directed by Narthan and produced by the actor’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar’s banner Geetha Pictures, Bhairathi Ranagal‘ hits the screens on November 15, 2024.

In this interview with The Hindu, he talks about reprising the role of Bhairathi Ranagal in the prequel, his upcoming projects, and more.

Excerpts:

‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ is set to be the first prequel of Kannada cinema. What excited you about the concept?

If a character becomes popular, then it deserves an origin story. In Mufti, we know more about Bhairathi Ranagal through a small flashback and song. In the prequel, we go deeper into the character and show Ranagal’s ambitious attitude. The colour black is an important aspect of the movie. Bhairathi Ranagal, the gangster, is seen in a black-on-black look. Before he became a violent man, he was a lawyer sporting black. The colour is symbolic of the story. There are two shades to the character. He (the protagonist) didn’t become a don overnight. We show a purpose for his transformation, and that’s not just revenge. Bhairathi Ranagal is a much-needed prequel.

The prequel went on floors in 2023, and now it’s ready for release. How important is it to finish big films in rapid time? There is a narrative that big-budget Kannada films are getting delayed...

As an artiste, you need to build that discipline. It’s not right to think that a film will do well only if it gets made for three years. If a director tells me he needs three months to start a project, I will wrap up another film and return to this one. Why should I waste my time? But some people’s working style is such that they take a long time to finish a movie, and we can’t help it.

After ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, what is your line-up looking like?

I am excited about Bhairathi Ranagal and Arjun Janya’s 45, also starring Upendra and Raj B Shetty. It has such a universal concept. I will move on to Hemanth Rao’s project (Bhairavana Kone Paata). Then there is Shivanna 131. We haven’t kept a title, but it’s a different kind of movie. I have a prominent role in Ram Charan’s next. I am yet to go for the shoot of that movie. I also have a couple of offers from the Tamil film industry.

Your daughter, Niveditha Shivarajkumar, has turned producer with ‘Fire Fly’. What are your expectations?

It surprised me when she told me she wanted to produce a feature film. At the same time, I was happy because she had done her homework. She hasn’t jumped into films directly. She produced the television serial Manasa Sarovara and the web series By Mistake and Honeymoon. After watching the teaser of Fire Fly, I was very happy. That boy (director Vamshi) has done a great job. Charan Raj’s music is impressive as well. I could see her vision in it. I think Niveditha is like her grandmother (producer Parvathamma Rajkumar). She will do anything for the film yet is very mindful of a film’s expenses. She values money and questions everything.

After so many years in the film industry, are there days when you feel low and uninterested about work? How do you beat the blues?

Everybody goes through tough times, and we have to face it. I can’t put my problem on another person. I can’t say, ‘I don’t have the mood today’ and disrupt my director’s plans. Sometimes, when I am unwell, I don’t tell my crew members. I just come and shoot. In case my situation is so evident on camera, my director gives me a break. In front of the camera, I am always lively.

