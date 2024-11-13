 />
Shivarajkumar in talks to star in Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’

Shivarajkumar, who will next be seen in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, said that the makers of Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’ has approached him with an interesting character

Updated - November 13, 2024 03:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Shivarajkumar.

Actor Shivarajkumar. | Photo Credit: Ravichandran N

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar is in talks to play an important character in Tamil star Vijay’s upcoming movie. Titled Thalapathy 69, the movie is said to be Vijay’s last film before his full-fledged plunge into politics.

Shivarajkumar interview: On ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, working nonstop and battling tough times

In an interview ahead of his film Bhairathi Ranagal, Shivarajkumar said that the makers of Thalapathy 69 has approached him to play a role in the movie. “They (makers) have approached me with an interesting character,” he said.

“I hope to do the film. It all depends on my dates. They are saying it’s going to be Vijay’s last film. I wish he does more movies. He is a fantastic actor and an amazing human being,” he added.

Thalapathy 69, to be directed by H Vinoth, is set to release in October, 2025. Bankrolled by KVN Productions, the movie will have music from Anirudh Ravichander. The movie also stars Gautam Menon, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju, Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj.

ALSO READ:‘Thalapathy 69’: Vijay’s last film, helmed by H Vinoth, announced; release date fixed

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal is set to release on November 15, 2024. Directed by Narthan and produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar, the movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Rahul Bose in important roles.

Published - November 13, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

