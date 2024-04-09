GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivarajkumar in a lawyer’s attire in new poster of ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’

Directed by Narthan, ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ is a prequel to the 2017 blockbuster ‘Mufti’, starring Srii Murali

April 09, 2024 01:43 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivarajkumar in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’.

Shivarajkumar in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’. | Photo Credit: @NimmaShivanna/X

Shivarajkumar’s look from Bhairathi Ranagal,directed by Narthan, is out. The film is a prequel to the action drama Mufti, the 2017 blockbuster starring Srii Murali.

Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

Shivarajkumar is seen sporting the attire of a lawyer in the new poster released by the makers. The film is produced by politician, producer and Shivarajkumar’s wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, under her banner Geetha Pictures.

In Mufti, Shivarajkumar played a charactercalledBhairathi Ranagal, which went on to become popular. The prequel is entirely based on the character. Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame plays the female lead in the movie while Bollywood actor Rahul Bose is set to essay the role of the antagonist. Ravi Basrur is the music composer.

ALSO READ:‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ teaser: Allu Arjun thrashes goons while rocking a saree

The film is set to release on August 15, clashing at the box office with the highly-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. Shivarajkumar will also be seen in 45, the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya and Uttarakaanda, the two-part gangster drama starring Dhananjaya.

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

