‘Shivamma Yarehanchinala’ movie review: A delightful take on the life of a spirited woman

Jaishankar Aryar’s Shivamma Yarehanchinala, which has won several awards at film festivals across the globe, was a crowd favourite at the recently held Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). Organisers added extra shows, and the film’s final few screenings witnessed mad rush for seats.

Given this reputation, it’s ironic that Shivamma Yarehanchinala, produced by Rishab Shetty, is less of a festival film and more of an entertainer suited for the masses. The story doesn’t demand you to read between the lines. The film isn’t driven by technical mastery. Instead, Shivamma Yarehanchinala is a delightful comedy with a unique story, elevated by simple drama and subtle humour.

The movie begins with a bunch of women in a village jogging and exercising in saree. The scene is meant to generate giggles, but you feel the necessity of these homemakers to stay physically fit in the very next scene, when you see the men in the village either being lazy or unwell, putting the burden of managing household chores on women.

Shivamma (Sharanamma Chetty) is different from the rest. Of course, she works hard to run the family, which involves her ailing husband, college-going son, and a daughter who is set to get married. But unlike other women in her village, she is ambitious about her personal growth. Her spirited attitude convinces her to take up a second gig apart from her regular job of a cook at a government school.

Shivamma (Kannada) Director: Jaishankar Aryar Cast: Sharanamma Chetti, Shivu Abbegere, Chennamma Abbegere, Shruthi Kondenahalli Runtime: 106 minutes Storyline: Shivamma, a poverty-stricken woman, invests her money in a network marketing business to make quick bucks, unaware of the risks that comes with her decision

Shivamma gets into a direct selling business (resembling Ponzi schemes) and begins to sell a healthy drink that, according to the makers, has the potential to miraculously solve various health issues. Shivamma’s quest to make big bucks through a risky business is akin to people in big cities trying their luck at multiple ventures for that extra bit of money. It’s impressive how the film, through Shivamma, proves that passion needn’t be an urban quality.

A series of hilarious incidents unfold when Shivamma unleashes her confidence. Dialogues, in particular, are funny; look out for how she says that from diabetes to gastritis to hair fall, the drink cures all ailments.

Shivamma’s marketing abilities are another impressive quality. She convinces her friends to buy the drink by giving the example of her husband, who “is fit enough to sit and walk from almost being dead,“ thanks to the shake. Her relentless attitude drives her to learn English, encouraging her friends to buy her product by saying the company’s slogan, “I will do it.”

Jaishankar doesn’t take a stand on direct marketing. He is more keen on delving into the nature of the business. The film is character-driven rather than plot-driven, and apart from Jaishankar’s writing, the performance of Sharanamma Chetty makes you root for her character. When her career takes a hit, when she is insulted by her relatives, when she is caught in a debt trap, and when she reaches a point of no return, you hope for Shivamma to emerge stronger.

Jaishankar’s two short films before Shivamma Yarehanchinala were simple, relatable tales involving non-actors. He explores a similar world through his maiden feature film and emerges a winner.

Shivamma Yarehanchinala is currently running in theatres

