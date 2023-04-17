Shiva to headline ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’; SJ Arjun to direct

April 17, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

A sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Soodhu Kavvum is in the works with actor Shiva front-lining the project. Producer CV Kumar officially announced the same today with a poster of the film.

Titled Soodhu Kavvum 2: Nadum Naatu Makkalum, the film will be directed by SJ Arjun. Actor Karunakaran, and Ramesh Thilak too reportedly, will feature in prominent roles but it remains unknown if the two will reprise their roles from the original film.

According to news reports, actor Vijay Sethupathi, who headlined the original, will appear in a cameo. 2013’s Soodhu Kavvum, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, is a crime comedy that followed the life of a petty kidnapper. It remains unknown if the sequel will continue from where the first film left us.

With music by Edwin Louis Viswanath, the film has cinematography by Karthik K Thillai and editing by Ignatious Aswin. CV Kumar is producing under his Thirukumaran Entertainment banner.