Shiva Rajkumar joins Dhanush, Arun Matheswaran’s ‘Captain Miller’

December 08, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Earlier, the Kannada star had revealed in a media interaction that he will play Dhanush’s elder brother in the Arun Matheswaran directorial

The Hindu Bureau

Announcement poster of Shiva Rajkumar joining the film; and Dhanush from the sets of the film | Photo Credit: @SathyaJyothi/Twitter and @dhanushkraja/Instagram

The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller have officially announced that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has joined the cast of the film. Earlier, the star himself had revealed that he will play Dhanush’s elder brother in the film, which is directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky and Saani Kaayidham fame.

The producers of the film, Sathya Jyothi Films, announced the news on their official Twitter handle.

Billed as a high-budget period drama that is set in the 1930s, Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sundeep Kishan. Nivedhithaa Sathish and John Kokken are also part of the cast.

The film has cinematography by Shreyas Krishna, editing by Nagooran, and music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films,  Captain Miller is slated to release in the summer of 2023.

Notably, Shivarajkumar is also part of superstar Rajinikanth upcoming film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer.

