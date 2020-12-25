First look of Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’

Director Shiva Nirvana and Nani team up again after ‘Ninnu Kori’

The first look poster of actor Nani from the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish, unveiled on December 25, drops all hints of a ‘mass’ entertainer. The actor sports a fairly formal look with his shirt tucked in but is seen in a ready-for-action posture, pulling out a knife. The traditional food items placed in front of him indicates the ‘full meals’ approach of the filmmakers. In Telugu film circles, full meals refers to a film that promises to entertain, with elements of action, comedy, drama and more.

Tuck Jagadish brings together director Shiva Nirvana and Nani after Ninnu Kori. The makers have announced that Tuck Jagadish will release in theatres in April 2021. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the female leads.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi for Shine Screens, the film will have music by S S Thaman.

Meanwhile, Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 1, 2021. The film had directly released on Amazon Prime Video during the lockdown.