HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shine Tom Chacko to play the lead in Kamal’s ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’

The film was officially launched on Thursday in Thodupuzha

June 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Team ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’

Team ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’

Veteran director Kamal will next be helming a film titled Vivekanandan Viralaanu and it will feature Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. Produced by Naseeb Rahman and Shelly Raj under the Nediyath Productions banner, the film was officially launched on Thursday in Thodupuzha.

ALSO READ
Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Jaffer Idukki’s ‘Chattuli’ first look out

Also starring Grace Antony, Swasika, Mareena Michael, Johny Antony, Maala Parvathy, and Manju Pillai, Vivekanandan Viralaanu is written by Kamal. Bijibal has been roped in for the film’s music while Prakash Velayudhan and Ranjan Abraham will handle cinematography and editing respectively.

Kamal had last directed Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal which was released in 2019. Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko has films like Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli and the Jr NTR-starrer Devara in different stages of development.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.