Shine Tom Chacko to play the lead in Kamal’s ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’

June 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Veteran director Kamal will next be helming a film titled Vivekanandan Viralaanu and it will feature Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. Produced by Naseeb Rahman and Shelly Raj under the Nediyath Productions banner, the film was officially launched on Thursday in Thodupuzha.

Also starring Grace Antony, Swasika, Mareena Michael, Johny Antony, Maala Parvathy, and Manju Pillai, Vivekanandan Viralaanu is written by Kamal. Bijibal has been roped in for the film’s music while Prakash Velayudhan and Ranjan Abraham will handle cinematography and editing respectively.

Kamal had last directed Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal which was released in 2019. Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko has films like Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli and the Jr NTR-starrer Devara in different stages of development.