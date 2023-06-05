ADVERTISEMENT

Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Jaffer Idukki’s ‘Chattuli’ first look out

June 05, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Produced by Nelson Ipe, Shah Faizy and Sujan Kumar, the film is written by Jayesh Mynagapally and directed by Raaj Babu

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Chattuli’ | Photo Credit: @ShineTomOfficial/Facebook

Actors Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Jaffer Idukki are teaming up for a film titled Chattuli and the first look of the new film was released by the makers recently. 

According to sources, Shine plays a cop role in the film, while Kalabhavan Shajohn is donning the role of a local poltician. Jaffer Idukki, on the other hand, is playing the role of a tribal. Shot predominantly in Attapadi, Chattuli also stars Sruthy Jayan, Karthik Vishnu, Latha Das and Varsha Prasad.

Produced by Nelson Ipe, Shah Faizy and Sujan Kumar, the film is written by Jayesh Mynagapally and directed by Raaj Babu. With cinematography by Pramod K Pillai and music by Bijibal, Rahul Raj and Justin Philipos, the film is slated to release later this month. 

