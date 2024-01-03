Shine Tom Chacko gets engaged to fashion model Thanuja

January 03, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has got engaged to long time girlfriend, and fashion model, Thanuja. The couple held their engagement ceremony on New Year’s Day. Shine Tom Chacko announced the news on his social media handles.

While Shine Tom Chacko was seen in a white pant and a pink shirt, Thanuja wore a pink and white Lehenga. The duo’s presence at film-related and other popular events had given people a hint about the relationship.

Shine Tom Chacko was recently seen in the much-acclaimed Tamil film Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence, and SJ Suryah, and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. In Malayalam, the actor was in Sohan Seenulal’s Dance Party. Some of the noteworthy upcoming projects of Shine Tom Chacko are Devara Part 1, Nadikar Thilakam, Little Hearts and Thankamani.

