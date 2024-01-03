ADVERTISEMENT

Shine Tom Chacko gets engaged to fashion model Thanuja

January 03, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Shine Tom Chacko was recently seen in the much-acclaimed Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

The Hindu Bureau

Shine Tom Chacko and Thanuja. | Photo Credit: shinetomchacko_official/Instagram

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has got engaged to long time girlfriend, and fashion model, Thanuja. The couple held their engagement ceremony on New Year’s Day. Shine Tom Chacko announced the news on his social media handles.

ALSO READ
‘Little Hearts’ teaser: Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar steal all the hearts

While Shine Tom Chacko was seen in a white pant and a pink shirt, Thanuja wore a pink and white Lehenga. The duo’s presence at film-related and other popular events had given people a hint about the relationship.

Shine Tom Chacko was recently seen in the much-acclaimed Tamil film Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence, and SJ Suryah, and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. In Malayalam, the actor was in Sohan Seenulal’s Dance Party. Some of the noteworthy upcoming projects of Shine Tom Chacko are Devara Part 1, Nadikar Thilakam, Little Hearts and Thankamani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US