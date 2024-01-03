GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shine Tom Chacko gets engaged to fashion model Thanuja

Shine Tom Chacko was recently seen in the much-acclaimed Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

January 03, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shine Tom Chacko and Thanuja.

Shine Tom Chacko and Thanuja. | Photo Credit: shinetomchacko_official/Instagram

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has got engaged to long time girlfriend, and fashion model, Thanuja. The couple held their engagement ceremony on New Year’s Day. Shine Tom Chacko announced the news on his social media handles.

ALSO READ
‘Little Hearts’ teaser: Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar steal all the hearts

While Shine Tom Chacko was seen in a white pant and a pink shirt, Thanuja wore a pink and white Lehenga. The duo’s presence at film-related and other popular events had given people a hint about the relationship.

Shine Tom Chacko was recently seen in the much-acclaimed Tamil film Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence, and SJ Suryah, and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. In Malayalam, the actor was in Sohan Seenulal’s Dance Party. Some of the noteworthy upcoming projects of Shine Tom Chacko are Devara Part 1, Nadikar Thilakam, Little Hearts and Thankamani.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.