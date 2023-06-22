ADVERTISEMENT

Shine Tom Chacko confirms being a part of Jr NTR- Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’

June 22, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut along with Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj

The Hindu Bureau

Shine Tom Chacko | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While it was earlier speculated that Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was recently seen in the Telugu film Dasara, is also playing an important role in Jr NTR- Koratala Siva’s Devara, the actor has now officially confirmed it.

ALSO READ
‘Devara’ is the title of Jr NTR’s film with Koratala Siva; first-look poster out

Chacko took to his Instagram account where he shared a fan made poster welcoming him to the film as an Instagram story.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj, Devara marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Siva after Janatha Garage.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu while editing and production design will be done by Sreekar Prasad and Sabu Cyril respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Shine Tom Chacko to play the lead in Kamal’s ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’

Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K under their banner Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts. The film is slated to hit screens on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko, who will next be seen in Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali, has films like Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli and Vivekanandan Viralaanu in different stages of development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US