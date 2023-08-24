HamberMenu
Shilpa Shetty-starrer ‘Sukhee’ books September release date

Billed as a ‘fun entertainer’, the upcoming film is directed by first-time filmmaker Sonal Joshi and is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment

August 24, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

PTI
Shilpa Shetty on the poster of ‘Sukhee’

Shilpa Shetty on the poster of 'Sukhee'

Sukhee, starring Shilpa Shetty, is set to hit the screens on September 22, the makers said Wednesday.

Billed as a ‘fun entertainer’, the upcoming film is directed by first-time filmmaker Sonal Joshi and is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

In the film, Shetty will play the titular character of Sukhpreet 'Sukhee' Kalra.

"Sukhee narrates the story of Sukhpreet 'Sukhee' Kalra, a 38-year old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years. "Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again," a press release issued by the makers stated.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

It also stars Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma are credited as producers on Sukhee.

