Shilpa Shetty Kundra joins the cast of Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD-The Devil’

March 22, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Dhruva Sarja headlines ‘KD- The Devil’ which also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt

ANI

First look of Shilpa Shetty Kundra from ‘KD-The Devil’ | Photo Credit: @theshilpashetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has joined the Pan-India film KD-The Devil as Satyavati. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Wednesday, Shilpa took to Instagram to announce her new project.

Shilpa shared the film poster, where she is seen in a retro look, draped in a polka dot saree, oversized shades and an old-fashioned bun. Actors like Tanisha Mukherjee and Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty gave a shoutout to her looks in the film.

Dhruva Sarja headlines KD- The Devil which also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. "A war is fought between kingdoms and every kingdom needs a Satyavati. I'm so excited and pumped to join the 'KD' battlefield and step into this powerful role," said Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Directed by Prem, KD-The Devil, the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The actor is a part of Rohit's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

