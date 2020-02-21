Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcome girl baby, name her Samisha Shetty Kundra

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl named Samisha, born through surrogacy. The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.

Sharing a picture of Samisha’s hand, Shilpa Shetty, wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house.” The post is co-signed by the ‘ecstatic parents’ and ‘overjoyed brother’ Viaan, who is 7. Shilpa’s post also explained how they arrived at the name Samisha: “’Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’ and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God.’ You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi - and complete our family.”

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.