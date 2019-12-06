Shilpa Krishnan Shukla’s Kathaah@8 features eight stories in eight Indian languages

Shilpa Krishnan Shukla agrees she is on top of the world. Her feature film Kathaah@8, an anthology of eight stories in eight languages, will be screened in the World Cinema section of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala. Perhaps the first anthology in eight languages to be written and directed by the same director, the film features tales in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. The small-budget, independent film, shot in Singapore over nine nights, won the award for best film at the movie’s world premiere at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019. It will also be screened at the Chennai International Film Festival beginning on December 12 and the Dhaka International Film Festival in 2020.

Hailing from Thrissur, Shilpa relocated to Singapore in 1999 when she received the Singapore Airlines academic scholarship to pursue higher studies. While her parents, Mohan and Sudha, continue to live in Thrissur, Shilpa and her husband, Shivanu Shukla, are residents of Singapore. They have a daughter Eka. A voracious reader, trained classical dancer and artist, Shilpa discovered her eye for movies when her first two films, both just a minute long, were selected in the top 25 films of an online film festival in 2008.

She focuses on independent, micro-budget films that she writes, directs and produces, while pursuing her career as a marketing director with a healthcare company. Shilpa says Kathaah@8, her fourth feature film, explore stories that are centred on universal emotions such as “love, loss, tears, fears, hopes and dreams”.

“The stories are strewn across a town, a city, a country, all happening in the expanse of a few hours one night. These are our stories,” she adds. In an e-mail interview, the director talks about her film. Edited excerpts...

Why did you make a film in eight languages? Any significance about eight?

My previous film, Tashi, was a bilingual film in English and Hindi. While I can understand Hindi well, my writing skills are not great. So I had written all the dialogues in English and then worked with the cast on translations.

We did several rounds of translations to get the nuances right, before I was happy that the Hindi dialogues had the same feel as the ones I had intended. It was a wonderful challenge and experience.

After Tashi, I wanted to make it more challenging by working in languages that I was even less familiar with. That was the starting point of Kathaah@8. I understand Malayalam and Tamil very well, but I am not at all familiar with Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Telugu and Punjabi. The number eight was both an outcome of the number of languages that I had managed to successfully cast for, as well as the fact that when I zeroed in on the idea of threading together the films around events at a particular point in time, 8 pm seemed like a good fit.

Shilpa Krishnan Shukla | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Who wrote the dialogues for the different languages?

I wrote the dialogues originally in English and then worked with the cast in each film to translate the dialogues. We then had several rounds of discussions and translations to verify that the translations were doing justice to the original script and feel of each line, before we locked it.

How was the casting done for stories in eight languages?

Even before I wrote the scripts for each film, I put up an open call on Facebook for people who would be interested in acting, also asking them what languages they could speak fluently. Based on the responses I received, I grouped folks who could speak the same language, and then wrote customised scripts for each team. It was easier to work that way. I felt that if I wrote a script and decided the language for it in advance, it would be difficult to find the required cast in Singapore. So it was easier to select the cast and then write the scripts for them.

Can you tell us a little about the storyline and theme of the film that narrates the tales of eight people/families?

Kathaah@8 features eight stories, focused around various relationships – between spouses, between siblings, between lovers, with events in their lives that occur at the same time. At 8 pm.

The challenges in shooting the film, that too at night?

We shot the eight films in nine nights straight. This was because I had a three-member crew down from India for the shoot (DOP, cameraman, on-location sound recordist) and we had to complete the shoot at a stretch.

Also, all of us – my actors and I, have full-time day jobs, so we were juggling work and shoots. It was challenging, required a lot of pre-planning because of the huge team and the limited time and resources. But in spite of everything, we did pull it off as per plan. So it was an extremely satisfying experience.

At the helm Tashi (2018), a Hindi-English bilingual feature, went to 18 film festivals. It was nominated for the NETPAC Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Malayalam-English bilingual Pularum Iniyum Naalekal

Award-winning zero-budget, English feature Mausams (2011).

Short films Aravindum Aarumughamum (2014) and Inganeyum Oru Katha (2012).

Online sitcom Athazham (2015)

What is your next project?

Right now, I am on a self-imposed break. I am focusing on writing scripts – both for myself as well as others, before kicking off another project.

Your film got a great reception in Singapore. What are your expectations about the audience in the IFFK?

At this point in time, I am honestly, just overwhelmed that we got selected.

I am a self-taught filmmaker, most of my crew are self-taught technicians, 18 of my actors are acting in a feature film for the first time, it’s self-produced with an extremely small budget and limited resources. So to be at IFFK itself to me is a huge recognition and beyond my wildest imagination.

I would firstly be grateful for the audience at IFFK who pick our movie to watch when they have so many other options. Also, the audience at IFFK have watched years of the best in world cinema, so I am only curious to hear what they have to say about our film.

The film will be screened at 3 pm, at Kripa Theatre 1 on December 8; 9.30 am at Sree Padmanabha on December 9 and at 8.30 pm at New Theatre on December 11.