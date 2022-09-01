Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman join Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'

The film already has actors Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Aubrey Plaza on board

PTI
September 01, 2022 15:39 IST

Shia LaBeouf | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has added actors Shia LaBeouf and Jason Schwartzman to the ensemble cast of his upcoming film "Megalopolis".

According to entertainment outlet The Hollywood, the film already has actors Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Aubrey Plaza on board.

Veteran actor Talia Shire, Coppola's sister who also featured in the filmmaker critically-acclaimed "The Godfather" movies, has also joined the cast of the new film along with Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.

Coppola is directing the independently financed film, his passion project, from his own script.

The filmmaker has described the project as a contemporary drama in which "the fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love".

The film, mounted on a budget just south of USD 100 million, will begin production later this year.

