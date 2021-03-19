‘She’s All That’ remake lands at Netflix

The film features TikTok sensation-turned-actor Addison Rae and ‘Cobra Kai’ star Tanner Buchanan as well as original star Rachael Leigh Cook

Streamer Netflix has acquired “He’s All That”, the gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie “She’s All That”.

The film features TikTok sensation-turned-actor Addison Rae and “Cobra Kai” star Tanner Buchanan as well as original star Rachael Leigh Cook, who is taking on a new role in the upcoming iteration, reported Deadline.

It has been penned by Lee Fleming, the screenwriter behind the original, with Mark Waters attached as the director.

Rae, who is making her acting debut with the movie, plays Padgett Sawyer, a role inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr’s Zack Siler.

Cook stars in the movie as Sawyer’s wise and caring mother.

The story will see Padgett accept a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy, played by Buchanan, into prom king, in an attempt to avenge herself following a humiliating fallout with her boyfriend.

The remake also stars Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy.

Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay have produced the movie.