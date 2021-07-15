‘Shershaah’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, to release on August 12

Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Shershaah’

15 July 2021 14:25 IST

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will release on Amazon Prime

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Shershaah”, the biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in July last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the movie is headed for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

The streamer shared the release date of the film on their official Twitter account.

“With love, pride and happiness in our hearts, we bring you the story of #ShershaahOnPrime starring @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, directed by @vishnu_dir Releasing on 12th August,” the tweet read.

“Shershaah” also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

The film is co-produced by Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.

“Shershaah” is not the only Hindi film to arrive in the Independence Day week. It was recently announced that “Bhuj: The Pride of India”, starring Ajay Devgn, will be released August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.