‘Sherni’ trailer: Vidya Balan takes on the man-animal conflict

The film, scheduled to release on June 18, will see Vidya Balan in the lead, as an upright Forest officer

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of Sherni, that will premiere on the service on June 18.

The film will see Vidya Balan in the lead, as an upright Forest officer Vidya, who powers through the beasts of social barrier set by the patriarchal society, and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department.

The trailer showcases Vidya’s journey, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, this drama is helmed by Newton fame director Amit Masurkar and is laced with his trademark satire. The film also has actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Speaking about the film, director Amit Masurkar shared, “Sherni is an intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment. Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast, and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me.”

Vidya Balan also added, “Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well.”