‘Shehzada’ teaser unveiled on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday

November 22, 2022 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The first-look teaser of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada was released by the makers today on the occasion of the actor’s 32nd birthday.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film, also starring Kriti Sanon, is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The teaser begins with Kartik riding a horse and entering a grand mansion. “When it comes to family, we don’t discussion; we only act,” he says. The one-minute video shows Kartik sporting a bandana and shades, and bashing baddies to a pulp — all things one could find in Trivikram Srinivas’s fun family entertainer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Pritam scored the music for the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, the film is set to release on February 10, 2023.