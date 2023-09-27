Shefali Shah, Vir Das, Jim Sarbh bag International Emmy Awards nominations

September 27, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Actors Shefali Shah, Vir Das and Jim Sarbh have bagged nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2023 in their respective categories.

Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series Delhi Crime Season 2. She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico. Vir Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing which premiered on Netflix. He is competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Jim Sarbh is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys. He will be competing against Gustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

“I can’t find the words to describe what I’m feeling,” said Shefai Shah in a statement. “Delhi Crime is such a special project to me. While the first season of the show brought home the award in 2020, being nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime Season 2 is just overwhelming. This wouldn’t be possible without all the lovely people who are part of our team as well as Netflix India for giving us the platform to bring this.”

“It’s an incredible honour,” Vir Das said. “To be a comedy special from India nominated against massive TV shows from across the globe in a category like comedy, feels great. I’m just very glad to be able to represent India, Indian comedy and Indian stand up.”

Earlier it was announced that Producer Ekta R Kapoor will be felicitated with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. The special award will be given to Ekta on November 20 at an event conducted in New York.

