‘She-Hulk’ casts Tatiana Maslany in the titular role

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany   | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is in talks to play the lead role in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series for streaming platform Disney Plus.

The new show comes from showrunner Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning “Pickle Rick” episode of animated series “Rick and Morty.”

According to Deadline, Kat Coiro has also been roped in to direct multiple episodes of the series.

She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee for Marvel Comics.

Walters is an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk). She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she ‘Hulked’ out.

The character first appeared in comics as a member of the ‘Fantastic Four’ in the 1980s.

