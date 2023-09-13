Shawn Levy: ‘Stranger Things 5’ is major cinematic storytelling

September 13, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

Stranger Things 5 is set to expand the scale of the already-gigantic season 4, said executive producer and director Shawn Levy. Speaking to Total Film magazine, Levy said, “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

The filming of Stranger Things 5 will begin only after the Hollywood strikes come to an end. Season 4 had two chapters running to around 90 minutes and the season finale went up to nearly two-and-a-half hours.

David Harbour, who has played Hopper since the pilot episode, said that the creators Matt and Ross Duffer will end the show with the fifth season. The production of Season 5 is likely to begin in 2024.

