Sharwanand in a sci-fi entertainer ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’

Sharwanand in ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’

HYDERABAD

30 June 2021 16:51 IST

Telugu film ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’ brings together director Shree Karthick, actors Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni and Priyadarshi

Actor Sharwanand’s 30th film Oke Oka Jeevitham, directed by first-timer Shree Karthick and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, will have dialogues written by filmmaker Tharun Bhascker. Oke Oka Jeevitham also stars Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Vennela Kishore.

The film is said to be a family drama with elements of science fiction. The poster features Sharwanand holding a guitar and the rest of the imagery shows a post office, letter, music cassette and kites on one side and factories, cellular network tower, mobile phone, music system and aircraft, indicating globalization.

The film, which will have music by Jakes Bejoy, will be edited by Sujeeth Sarang and Sreejith Sarang.