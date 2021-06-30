Movies

Sharwanand in a sci-fi entertainer ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’

Sharwanand in ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’  

Actor Sharwanand’s 30th film Oke Oka Jeevitham, directed by first-timer Shree Karthick and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, will have dialogues written by filmmaker Tharun Bhascker. Oke Oka Jeevitham also stars Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Vennela Kishore.

The film is said to be a family drama with elements of science fiction. The poster features Sharwanand holding a guitar and the rest of the imagery shows a post office, letter, music cassette and kites on one side and factories, cellular network tower, mobile phone, music system and aircraft, indicating globalization.

The film, which will have music by Jakes Bejoy, will be edited by Sujeeth Sarang and Sreejith Sarang.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles

Why Kabir Bedi wanted to be as vulnerable as possible for ‘Stories I Must Tell’

Ashwin Kumar, Pugazh to star in rom-com ‘Enna Solla Pogirai’

Naseeruddin Shah diagnosed with pneumonia, admitted to hospital

Gal Gadot welcomes third child, names her Daniella

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies after heart attack

Sherni’s Amit Masurkar: “Actors who can do good comedy, can do anything”

Chris McKay on ‘The Tomorrow War’: Watch it on the biggest, loudest home theatre system

‘Cold Case’ movie review: Underwhelming horror-thriller that squanders a promising premise

We wanted to show the jungle truthfully: Rakesh Haridas on Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’

Vanessa Kirby, Hugh Jackman to star in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ review: When clones break bad

What’s coming to Disney+ Hotstar in July: ‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Monsters at Work’ and more

Antonio Banderas to headline limited series ‘The Monster of Florence’

‘Who‌ ‌Are‌ ‌You,‌ ‌Charlie‌ ‌Brown?’‌ ‌review:‌ Audiences are given peanuts in this too-short love note to Sparky

‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Knives Out 2’ begin production

Apple TV+ series ‘Foundation’ starring Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana to premiere in September

Mads Mikkelsen on playing Grindelwald: ‘Don’t know if it was fair that Johnny Depp lost the job’

Karan Johar to make a film on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair

Director Tanu Balak on Malayalam film ‘Cold Case’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran

Short film ‘Kara’ portrays the futility of violence
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 4:54:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sharwanand-ritu-varma-and-amala-akkineni-in-telugu-sci-fi-entertainer-oke-oka-jeevitham/article35054766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY