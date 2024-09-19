‘Sharwa 38’: Sharwanand’s next is a period action drama

Telugu star Sharwanand’s next is a period action drama written and directed by Sampath Nandi.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the makers, #Sharwa38 set against the rural backdrop of North Telangana on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, in the late 1960s. The story, according to a press note, unfolds in “a world ruled by fear where blood becomes the answer to many problems.”

KK Radhamohan is producing the film on an expansive budget, with Lakshmi Radhamohan presenting it. Bheems Ceciroleo will compose the music.

#Sharwa38 will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The ensemble cast and other technicians will be revealed soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.