‘Sharwa 38’: Sharwanand’s next is a period action drama

Telugu star Sharwanand’s next is a period action drama written and directed by Sampath Nandi.

As per the makers, #Sharwa38 set against the rural backdrop of North Telangana on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, in the late 1960s. The story, according to a press note, unfolds in “a world ruled by fear where blood becomes the answer to many problems.”

KK Radhamohan is producing the film on an expansive budget, with Lakshmi Radhamohan presenting it. Bheems Ceciroleo will compose the music.

#Sharwa38 will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The ensemble cast and other technicians will be revealed soon.