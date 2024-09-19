GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sharwa 38’: Sharwanand’s next is a period action drama

The film, written and directed by Sampath Nandi, is set in rural North Telangana on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, in the late 1960s

Published - September 19, 2024 03:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for #Sharwa38

A poster for #Sharwa38 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu star Sharwanand’s next is a period action drama written and directed by Sampath Nandi.

As per the makers, #Sharwa38 set against the rural backdrop of North Telangana on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, in the late 1960s. The story, according to a press note, unfolds in “a world ruled by fear where blood becomes the answer to many problems.”

‘Manamey’ movie review: Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty starrer is a lighthearted rom-com with occasional fun moments

KK Radhamohan is producing the film on an expansive budget, with Lakshmi Radhamohan presenting it. Bheems Ceciroleo will compose the music.

#Sharwa38 will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The ensemble cast and other technicians will be revealed soon.

Published - September 19, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.