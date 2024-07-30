GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharvari Wagh begins shooting for YRF Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’

Sharvari Wagh made her film debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in 2021 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, prior to which she had a small appearance in Kabir Khan’s ‘The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye’ in 2020

Published - July 30, 2024 04:03 pm IST

PTI
Wagh shared a post on her Instagram handle alongside the director of the film Shiv Rawail

Wagh shared a post on her Instagram handle alongside the director of the film Shiv Rawail

"Munjya" star Sharvari Wagh is set to begin shooting for her upcoming film "Alpha", she announced on Tuesday.

Wagh, 28, shared a post on her Instagram handle alongside the director of the film Shiv Rawail. In the caption, she expressed her excitement of beginning the shoot.

The caption read, "It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…"

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to headline female-led YRF Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’

"Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!. " The project also features Alia Bhatt in the lead and will be a part of the YRF Spy Universe which has "Pathaan", "Tiger" and "War" franchises in it. "Alpha" will also be the first female spy film the universe.

Wagh made her film debut with "Bunty Aur Babli 2" in 2021 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi prior to which she had a small appearance in Kabir Khan's "The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye" in 2020.

‘Maharaj’ movie review: Junaid Khan’s debut film means well, runs dull

Her recent project "Munjya" has been well-received at the box office and the audience had a positive response to the film. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film starred Bhagyashree Limaye, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma in the lead roles and was produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.