GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharon Stone joins Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2,’ directed by Timo Tjahjanto

Written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem, the upcoming film is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2025

Published - July 23, 2024 12:19 pm IST

ANI
Sharon Stone poses at the premiere of the film “The Bikeriders” at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Sharon Stone poses at the premiere of the film “The Bikeriders” at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Actor Sharon Stone is all set to be seen in Universal Pictures and 87North’s Nobody 2 starring Bob Odenkirk.

Timo Tjahjanto is all set to direct the film, and the screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem. Universal Pictures will release Nobody 2 in theaters on August 15, 2025.

‘Nightbitch’ teases first look at Amy Adams in Marielle Heller’s next

There is not much information about the plot of the project. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch will produce under 87North’s first-look agreement with Universal. Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero will produce under the name Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Braden Aftergood will produce through Eighty Two Films.

Nobody earned strong reviews when it was released in 2021, debuting at number one in the domestic box office. Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Development Jay Polidoro and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Stone is a renowned actor, artist, producer, philanthropist, and the author of the New York Times bestselling book, The Beauty of Living Twice. Her film and television credits include Basic Instinct and Casino, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 1996. She also received an Academy Award nod for her major performance alongside Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s criminal thriller. Stone got two further Golden Globe Award nominations for her work in The Mighty (1998) and The Muse (1999).

From ‘Basic Instinct’ to ‘Challengers,’ the cultural shifts in cinematic depictions of love and desire

Other film credits include Sliver (1993), The Specialist (1994), The Quick and the Dead (1995), Last Dance (1996), Sphere (1998), Broken Flowers (2005), Alpha Dog (2006), Bobby (2006), and Lovelace (2013), among others. Stone’s TV credits include roles in limited series such as Netflix’s Ratched (2020), HBO’s Mosaic (2017), The New Pope (2019), as well as The Practice (2004), for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Stone has been honoured with a United Nations Global Citizen Award, a Nobel Peace Summit Award, a Harvard Humanitarian Award, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award, and an Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award. Stone has become a well-known artist with her paintings currently on display in Berlin’s Galerie Deschler. She currently resides in Los Angeles with her three sons.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.