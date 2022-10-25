Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct new 'Star Wars' movie

The movie is being touted as a first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 2019’s ‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’

PTI
October 25, 2022 15:26 IST

Pakistani journalist and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy | Photo Credit: PTI

"Ms Marvel" director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to helm a new "Star Wars" film with Damon Lindelof attached as co-writer.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the Lucasfilm project is currently under scripting stage.

The movie is being touted as a first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 2019's "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker". The studio has been focusing on its TV projects like "The Mandalorian", "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Andor" over recent years since then.

Obaid-Chinoy, best known for her Oscar-winning documentary shorts "Saving Face", "A Girl in the River" and "The Price of Forgiveness", recently directed several episodes of Disney's hit series "Ms Marvel".

