Sharan Koppisetty: Celebrating high energy

The Kannada film Kirik Party that released last year not only collected great revenues, but also won many awards and turned its actors into stars overnight. The movie is being remade as Kirrak Party in Telugu starring Nikhil and the project is helmed by debutant Sharan Koppisetty. There is an uncanny similarity between the characters in the film and the technicians working in it. Like a bunch of students from different streams of engineering who develop a bond in the course of their study in college in the film, director Sharan Koppisetty and his friends director Chandoo Mondeti, Sudheer Verma got together to give a good and a sharp shape to the story. A native of Yanam from East Godavari, Sharan had been fascinated by films since his childhoodand after seeing Arya, resolved to make films as his career.

“I would watch all Sukumar and Maniratnam movies and was heavily influenced by them. I took up a job after engineering, worked for a year and left as I had no mind in it. I went around looking for opportunities for over a year and joined Nikhil’s team for Veedu Theda as an assistant director. At that time director Sudheer Verma (of Keshava fame) was a chief assistant director of the film. I also worked for Chandoo Mondeti on his script and dialogues for his film and forged a bond with him and cinematographer Karthik Ghatamneni too,” narrates Sharan about his bonding with the trio.

Like many writers, Sharan too wanted to make his debut with his story, he had the support of a few established banners too. He had been narrating stories after the release of Premam to many filmmakers. It was around that time Nikhil liked the film Kirik Party and wanted him to direct it. He observes, “I didn’t find it sensible to wait for a hero’s dates; so I took this up. I thought if I own this film and give it my perspective, it will definitely look fresh and perhaps unique too. Chandoo, Nikhil, Sudheer, Karthik and I are all engineering graduates and have a similar mindset; collaborating with them was very interesting and there is a comfort zone set for all of us. I am sure, their presence will add value to the project.”

Sharan says it is a good sign that so many directors are coming together to help and work together for a film. He says, “It is not true when industry folks says that directors don’t encourage their assistants. Look at this film, I am sure it is a very positive and a healthy trend. Despite being busy with their own projects, they kept their word and gave 100 percent to this film.” True, Chandoo Mondeti is directing Savyasachi with Naga Chaitanya and Sudheer Verma is busy with a gangster film starring Sharwanand. In fact Karthik Ghattamaneni was supposed to join the team but he was already was shooting for a film. Advaitha Gurumurthy who worked for Kannada films Lucia and U Turn, is the cinematographer of this film and Ajneesh Loknath is the music director, he composed music for Kirik Party as well. Kirrak Party apparently is synonymous with energy and can be termed as a celebration.

It’s an engineering college film, but not only about academics. It has fun-filled entertainment. Sharan talks about the audition process. “We auditioned and took many new comers. Samyukta Hedge has been repeated as none could match her energy, Simran is doing a good job. Kannada culture in the college campus has been portrayed and there is a lag. So we made certain changes and added a few scenes. We deleted at least half an hour and added new portion just as we did for Premam. Nikhil is shown in two shades and the journey is from first year of college to final year. He put on weight for final year but now he has become lean for the first year. In Keshava he was seen sporting a beard so we wanted that look for the final year scenes. It has been shot in Vijayawada and Gangotri in Uttarakhand for better visuals. We are shooting college scenes in Rajamundry and Hyderabad. The film is slated for a February 9 release.”