‘Shantaram’ first look revealed; Charlie Hunnam starrer to release in October

The Apple Original drama series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts

Apple TV+ released the first look of their upcoming original drama series Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam, earlier today. The series will premiere on the platform with the first three of its 12-episode first season on October 14, followed by new episodes releasing weekly every Friday.

The first look features Hunnam riding a bullet bike through the streets of Bombay. Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram is a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life.

The story follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

The series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produce.

Shantaram is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.