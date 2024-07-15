ADVERTISEMENT

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dies at 53

Published - July 15, 2024 03:06 pm IST

Shannen Doherty, actor of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, has died at 53 after battling breast cancer

AP

Actor Shannen Doherty | Photo Credit: AP

Shannen Doherty, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53. After years with breast cancer, Doherty died Saturday, according to a statement from her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

James Sikking, star of ’Hill Street Blues’ and ’Doogie Howser, MD,’ dies at 90

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane said Sunday. The news was first reported by People magazine.

Her illness was publicly revealed in a lawsuit filed in 2015 against her former business managers, in which she alleged they mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse. She later shared intimate details of her treatment following a single mastectomy. In December 2016, she posted a photo of her first day of radiation, calling the treatment "frightening" for her.

In February 2020, Doherty revealed that the cancer had returned and she was at stage four. She said she came forward because her health conditions could come out in court. The actor had sued insurance giant State Farm after her California home was damaged in a fire in 2018.

“I have no idea how long I'm going to be on the chemo for. ... That's not something that I can predict, it's not something my doctors can predict. And it's scary, it's like a big wake-up call,” Doherty said on a late June episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear, adding that a recent change in the shape of her cancer cells meant there were new treatment protocols for her to try.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty moved to Los Angeles with her family at age 7 and, within a few years, became an actor. “It was completely my decision,” she told The Associated Press in a 1994 interview. “My parents never pushed me into anything. They support me. It really wouldn’t matter if I was a professional soccer player — they’d still be as supportive and loving.”

